OnePlus just made its Android-powered flagship killers even more affordable

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed

Speaking about the event, Kate Parkyn, Associate Marketing Director, OnePlus Europe, said, “Community has been the cornerstone of OnePlus’ success ever since our first device OnePlus One went live on sale in April 2014. OnePlus One was one of the most special launches in the history of smartphones only available through a personalized invitation and sold exclusively through oneplus.com.

“We sold more than 1.5 million units of OnePlus One globally, exclusively through oneplus.com with almost no advertising budget. As we continue our journey, One For All campaign celebrates our community which has now grown to over 10 million members globally with 3 million users from Europe registered on oneplus.com.”