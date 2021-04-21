NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen hits back as viewer shares...

Celebrities

Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen hits back as viewer shares complaint about Channel 5 show

1 min

115views
100
15 shares, 100 points

Author
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen hits back as viewer shares complaint about Channel 5 show
Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen, 46, took to Twitter tonight to address a viewer’s complaint about how late Our Yorkshire Farm airs on Tuesday evenings. The programme starts at 9pm on Channel 5, which one fan argued was too late for her children to stay up and tune in.
The viewer shared the issue after Amanda gushed over the viewing figures that the latest series of her show is currently achieving.

She penned in view of her 158,000 followers: “Nearly FOUR MILLION people tuned in ! 

Advertisements

“So if you didn’t know about it then now you do !

“Join us all TONIGHT at 9pm on @channel5_tv for the next episode of #ouryorkshirefarm 

READ MORE… Tom Jones addresses Prince Philip’s apology after Duke’s remark

A third fan commented: “It would be great if they put the show on in Canada, so I could watch!”

A fourth person suggested: “Surely they can watch on demand on My5?!?”

“We watch it on catch up,” a fifth fan agreed.

Amanda enjoys keeping her followers up to date with her family’s antics and daily lives at Ravenseat Farm in the Dales. 

Amanda and husband Clive Owen have nine children, Clemmy, five, Annas, six, Violet, nine, Edith, 11, Raven, 18, Nancy, three, Reuben, 16, Miles, 14, and Sidney, eight.

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

100
15 shares, 100 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish