Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen hits back as viewer shares complaint about Channel 5 show

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen, 46, took to Twitter tonight to address a viewer’s complaint about how late Our Yorkshire Farm airs on Tuesday evenings. The programme starts at 9pm on Channel 5, which one fan argued was too late for her children to stay up and tune in.

The viewer shared the issue after Amanda gushed over the viewing figures that the latest series of her show is currently achieving.

She penned in view of her 158,000 followers: “Nearly FOUR MILLION people tuned in !

“So if you didn’t know about it then now you do !

“Join us all TONIGHT at 9pm on @channel5_tv for the next episode of #ouryorkshirefarm

