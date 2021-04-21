Police search for 3 suspects linked to deadly shooting at north Austin shopping center

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for three suspects involved in a deadly shooting in a north Austin shopping center last week.

Police say 18-year-old Kedarius Griffin was killed during an April 14 shooting near the H-E-B/McDonald’s parking lot on West Rundberg Lane and North Lamar Boulevard. The incident happened around 7:24 p.m.

This is Austin’s 23rd homicide of 2021, according to APD. Police have released photos and descriptions of the suspects.

Suspect No. 1

Black male/dark complexion

Approximately 5’8″-5’9″

Thin

Short “twisty” dreadlocks to top of ears

Possibly a tattoo under right eye

Possibly goes by the nickname “money”

Last seen wearing light colored jeans with holes in the knee area, black tennis shoes, dark hoodie or pullover

May be driving a maroon/red Hyundai 4 door sedan bearing Texas license plate: NYY6685, with a dent on the passenger side:

Surveillance footage of suspect No. 1 (Austin Police Department)

Suspect No. 2

Black male, lighter complexion, medium build

Possibly has a tattoo under his eye or on his forehead

Light brown eyes

Approximately 5’8”-5’9”

Low fade haircut/black hair

Last seen wearing white tennis shoes, light colored pants/shorts, black underwear, light t-shirt with a design on the front

Surveillance photo of suspect No. 2 (Austin Police Department)

Suspect No. 3

Black male, dark complexion

Thin

Low fade haircut

Last seen wearing a tight fitting purple shirt, black tennis shoes, wooden beaded necklace

Surveillance photo of suspect No. 3 (Austin Police Department)

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email [email protected], utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app.

A $ 1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

