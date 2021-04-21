Police search for 3 suspects linked to deadly shooting at north Austin shopping center

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for three suspects involved in a deadly shooting in a north Austin shopping center last week.
Police say 18-year-old Kedarius Griffin was killed during an April 14 shooting near the H-E-B/McDonald’s parking lot on West Rundberg Lane and North Lamar Boulevard. The incident happened around 7:24 p.m.
This is Austin’s 23rd homicide of 2021, according to APD. Police have released photos and descriptions of the suspects.
Suspect No. 1
- Black male/dark complexion
- Approximately 5’8″-5’9″
- Thin
- Short “twisty” dreadlocks to top of ears
- Possibly a tattoo under right eye
- Possibly goes by the nickname “money”
- Last seen wearing light colored jeans with holes in the knee area, black tennis shoes, dark hoodie or pullover
- May be driving a maroon/red Hyundai 4 door sedan bearing Texas license plate: NYY6685, with a dent on the passenger side:
Suspect No. 2
- Black male, lighter complexion, medium build
- Possibly has a tattoo under his eye or on his forehead
- Light brown eyes
- Approximately 5’8”-5’9”
- Low fade haircut/black hair
- Last seen wearing white tennis shoes, light colored pants/shorts, black underwear, light t-shirt with a design on the front
Suspect No. 3
- Black male, dark complexion
- Thin
- Low fade haircut
- Last seen wearing a tight fitting purple shirt, black tennis shoes, wooden beaded necklace
Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email [email protected], utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app.
A $ 1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.
