Police search for 3 suspects linked to deadly shooting at...

US

Police search for 3 suspects linked to deadly shooting at north Austin shopping center

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for three suspects involved in a deadly shooting in a north Austin shopping center last week.

Police say 18-year-old Kedarius Griffin was killed during an April 14 shooting near the H-E-B/McDonald’s parking lot on West Rundberg Lane and North Lamar Boulevard. The incident happened around 7:24 p.m.

This is Austin’s 23rd homicide of 2021, according to APD. Police have released photos and descriptions of the suspects.

Suspect No. 1

  • Black male/dark complexion
  • Approximately 5’8″-5’9″
  • Thin
  • Short “twisty” dreadlocks to top of ears
  • Possibly a tattoo under right eye
  • Possibly goes by the nickname “money”
  • Last seen wearing light colored jeans with holes in the knee area, black tennis shoes, dark hoodie or pullover
  • May be driving a maroon/red Hyundai 4 door sedan bearing Texas license plate: NYY6685, with a dent on the passenger side:
Surveillance footage of suspect No. 1 (Austin Police Department)

Suspect No. 2

  • Black male, lighter complexion, medium build
  • Possibly has a tattoo under his eye or on his forehead
  • Light brown eyes
  • Approximately 5’8”-5’9”
  • Low fade haircut/black hair
  • Last seen wearing white tennis shoes, light colored pants/shorts, black underwear, light t-shirt with a design on the front
Surveillance photo of suspect No. 2 (Austin Police Department)

Suspect No. 3

  • Black male, dark complexion
  • Thin
  • Low fade haircut
  • Last seen wearing a tight fitting purple shirt, black tennis shoes, wooden beaded necklace
Surveillance photo of suspect No. 3 (Austin Police Department)

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email [email protected], utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app.

A $ 1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

KXAN Staff

This article originally appeared on KXAN Austin

