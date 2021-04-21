Pound to euro exchange rate: Sterling 'lost ground' yesterday after 'best day in month'

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

Sterling began to increase on Monday this week, reaching above the 1.16 mark against the euro and thus experiencing its “best day” this month, according to financial experts. However, the pound lost its momentum yesterday and started to decrease.

He said: “Sterling lost some modest ground yesterday, failing to close north of the €1.16, which may give the bears some degree of short-term control. “The data calendar is once more light today, so the broad 1.1490 – 1.1710 range will likely remain in play.” Advertisements It is therefore not yet clear, according to Mr Brown, if the pound’s value against the euro will increase or decrease today. Speaking yesterday about sterling’s success on Monday, Mr Brown said: “Sterling had its best day in a month against the euro yesterday, charging north of the 1.16 handle, as the pound started the week on the front foot, with optimism about the UK economic reopening continuing to mount. DON’T MISS:

Travel after Covid: Will holidays EVER be the same again? [EXPLAINED]

Portugal expat shares the ‘best’ things about life in Faro [INSIGHT]

Holidays abroad in the sun are NOT a privilege, says JUDY FINNIGAN [COMMENT]

“The key test now is whether the cross can consolidate said gains today, doing so would further embolden the bulls,” Mr Brown added. George Vessey, UK Currency Strategist for Western Union Business Solutions, also commented on the pound’s performance at the start of the week. He said: “After seven successive daily declines amounting to about 2.5 percent, GBP/EUR rebounded from the upper realms of €1.14 last week and has recouped half of its monthly losses. “Yesterday was sterling’s best performance versus the euro in a month, rising over 0.6 percent on the day.”