Princess Anne and Charles body language shows 'closer' relationship 'prompted by need'

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Despite this, body language expert Judi James claimed they have some obvious differences. She said: “Growing up he and Anne perfectly defined the chalk-and-cheese sibling relationship, with Charles suffering through his school years while Anne just got on with things. Advertisements “As Charles adopted a more academic approach to the life of a future King, Anne became a successful, no-nonsense sportswoman alongside her regular royal duties.” While Prince Charles went into further education after school, Princess Anne threw herself into official duties when she was just 18-years-old. DON’T MISS

Despite these differences, Judi suggested the royals have become “closer” in recent years. “Anne and Charles will probably never be the closest brother and sister,” the expert stated. “But they are beginning to look as though shared goals in terms of their love and sense of duty to their mother and a desire to sustain the image of the royal firm have brought them closer together.” Their joint commitment to the monarch may be a key thing the royals have in common.

Advertisements “Senior royals do seem to have closed ranks around the Queen recently, creating an elite squad of Charles, Camilla and Anne, Kate and William and Edward and Sophie.” Judi added Prince Charles has a close relationship with Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall. This may also have helped their bond grow over the years. She concluded: “Also with the obvious affection that Anne’s daughter Zara seems to have for her uncle Charles.” Never miss a royal update again by signing up to the Daily Express Royal Family newsletter The royal line of succession – who outranks who? The line of succession to the British throne dictates the order in which each member of the Royal Family would ascend to the throne. It is also seen as a ranking of importance with the head of the line, the Queen, taking the place of ruler. Older children come before younger children. Traditionally boys came before girls, but this law was changed on 26 March 2015 before the birth of Prince William’s first child. Incredibly, Catholics are still excluded from the line of succession, as are children born outside of wedlock. The royals, who usually stick to a strict protocol when appearing in public, often arrive at events in ascending order of importance, with the most important royal arriving last. Prince Charles, 72, is currently first-in-line to the British throne, followed by Prince William, 38, his oldest son. Then comes Prince William’s children, George, seven, Charlotte, five, and Louis, two, and they are followed by Prince Harry, 36. Prince Harry is succeeded by his son Archie Harrison, born in May 2019.

Read More