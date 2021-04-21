NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Reactions pour in after Derek Chauvin guilty verdict in George Floyd's death

Reactions pour in after Derek Chauvin guilty verdict in George Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS — As the guilty verdict was read during the Derek Chauvin trial in the death of George Floyd, the world reacted on social media and in the streets.The former Minneapolis officer was convicted of murder and manslaughter for pinning Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck in a case that touched off worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

Chauvin, 45, could be sent to prison for decades.Hundreds flooded the streets in downtown Minneapolis, with cars blaring horns and people running through traffic, waving banners.

Meanwhile in the courtroom, Chauvin had little reaction as his face was obscured by a COVID-19 mask.

VIDEO: Judge reads guilty verdicts in Derek Chauvin case | Click here for more about the charges

Floyd family members gathered at a Minneapolis conference room could be heard cheering from the next room as each verdict was read.

Before the guilty verdicts were read out, President Joe Biden said he was praying for “the right verdict” in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

Telephoning George Floyd’s family later, he said of himself and Vice President Kamala Harris: “We’re so relieved.”

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus were huddled in a room inside the Capitol as all three verdicts were read in the case against Chauvin.

Clasping hands, huddling, and shushing one another as each verdict is read – the moment was quite heavy and incredibly powerful.

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin became extremely emotional during an interview on ABC News, saying she is “so relieved that this is what justice finally looks like for my community.”

On social media, an outpouring of reactions from political to entertainment figures shared their thoughts on the guilty verdict.



