Ricky Gervais back filming new season of After Life coming to Netflix

Ricky Gervais is back filming another series of popular Netflix show After Life.

The actor, best known for his role on The Office, shared a photograph on Twitter on Monday morning of him holding a script.

He writes, produces, directs, and acts in the show, and wrote: “I’d better learn my line”. And fans couldn’t be anymore excited.

For those who are unfamiliar with his work on After Life, it follows the life of Tony, a journalist living in the fictional town of Tambury.

His life completely changes when his wife sadly passes from breast cancer.

After Life’s Twitter page shared last month: “The first two season of #AfterLife have now notched up 76 million views.

“Most watched British comedy in the world two years running.”

Ricky’s most gained over 200,000 likes today, with fans rushing to the comments to share their thoughts.

One said: “Can’t wait Ricky.” Another added: “Mid way through season two right now. What a bloody marvellous programme.”

A third agreed: “Love it. It’s one of my favourites. Writing and acting is top notch.”

Last year, Gervais revealed that after series three of the show, it ended for good.

But, the star has three projects planned in partnership with Netflix.

Gervais told SiriusXM: “I’ve got it down to three totally different ideas and Netflix has already bought it because I told them I want to end After Life now and so they said, ‘OK, we want the next thing’.

“We will just start with the next thing, same deal, but I don’t know which one I’m going to go for. I can’t even think about it yet.

“I have got the outline of three completely different sorts of sitcoms and shows.”

