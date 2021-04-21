Samurai Gunn 2 Is Coming, And Will Also Star Characters From Spelunky And Minit

Author

It’s been a while since we last saw news of colourful platform-brawler Samurai Gunn 2 — the trailer above is from 2018, and it was due to come out in 2019 — but today, that changed. The official Twitter account announced that the game was not only coming out in Early Access on Steam this Summer, but that there would also be two very special guest stars.

⚔️Samurai Gunn 2 is coming to Steam Early Access this Summer⚔️ Advertisements …and we’re bringing 🤠FRIENDS!🐬/🦆 🎯 Wishlist now: https://t.co/NRiINtIBtj pic.twitter.com/3Rcmk8mDEl— Samurai Gunn 2 (@SamuraiGunn)

April 21, 2021

Ana from Spelunky 2 and Minit from… Minit will appear in the game as playable characters, along with unique abilities based on their games, and a special “Friend” level based on the art of Minit.

There will be four worlds to fight in, when Samurai Gunn 2 comes out in full, but the Early Access version will launch with just the first world.

From the Steam page, we can be sure that the game will include six playable samurai, an Adventure Mode, Local Mode, and Online Multiplayer Mode, nine “versus” levels, and something called a “Funn Mode”, which tones down the violence and blood for a more family-friendly experience. Not all of these are available in the Early Access version.

The decision to go with Early Access, according to lead developer Beau Blyth, is that they want the players to lead the way.

“Samurai Gunn 2 is extremely fun to play right now, and has all of the main modes and features we want in the finished game. We want to get our community playing, having a blast with friends, and giving us feedback. We believe we can make a better game by seeing what people enjoy the most and doubling down on that.”

Needless to say, if you want to have some influence on how Samurai Gunn 2 ends up, Early Access might be the way to go — or you can just wait for it to come out in full on Switch, but there’s no set release date for that.

Will you be giving Samurai Gunn 2 a go this summer, or do you prefer to play games when they’re all polished up? Let us know in the comments.