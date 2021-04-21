NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Sky, NOW TV and Roku users just got more exclusive content to watch for FREE

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed

“Every day, millions of viewers turn to The Roku Channel to find quality programming they love,” said Sweta Patel, Vice President of Engagement Growth Marketing, at Roku.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this award-winning and diverse portfolio of entertainment under the Roku Originals brand – it’s relevant, fun and thought-provoking TV that has something for everyone from the best talent in Hollywood, including Anna Kendrick, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, and Liam Hemsworth. The Roku Channel is the place for incredible, free programming and we are excited to bring this premium content to the biggest screen in the home.”

The Roku Originals will join The Roku Channel’s current lineup of more than 25,000 free movies and programs which include shows such as MasterChef, Jerry Springer, The Simple Life and Mythbusters.

