Spain holidays: Airports ramp up testing rules for UK 'transit' passengers – FCDO update

The travel authority adds: “Where permitted, transit times should be no more than 24 hours.
“Travellers must be able to present a negative PCR, TMA or LAMP test taken within no more than 72 hours prior to arrival into Spain.”
Though Spain’s tourism officials have voiced desires to restart travel with the UK as soon as possible, for now only some UK arrivals are permitted to enter the country.
Other people who are able to travel to Spain from the UK include transport personnel, diplomatic, consular, international organisations, military, civil protection and members of humanitarian organisations, students enrolled in courses starting after January 1, 2021 who carry out their studies in an EU Member or Schengen state, “highly skilled” essential workers, and those who are “travelling for imperative family reasons”.
In all cases, travellers must be able to “demonstrate an essential need for travel.”
The FCDO warns: “All of the circumstances above must be justified by documentary evidence.
The FCDO continues: “While TMA and LAMP tests are not currently widely available in the UK, you should refer to testing facilities directly for specific information on the types of tests available to you, prior to booking an appointment.”
Britons are warned not to use the NHS testing service to facilitate travel.
The travel authority advises: “You should arrange to take a private test and should confirm with the testing facility the type of tests available prior to booking an appointment.”
