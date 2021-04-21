“Stand up with us”: Texans speak out at Stop Asian Hate Rally

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
Hundreds of people gathered to discuss taking collective action against anti-Asian discrimination during Saturday’s Stop Asian Hate Rally and Vigil at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin.
Jordan Vonderhaar and Justin Dehn
