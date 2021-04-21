NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

“Stand up with us”: Texans speak out at Stop Asian Hate Rally

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Hundreds of people gathered to discuss taking collective action against anti-Asian discrimination during Saturday’s Stop Asian Hate Rally and Vigil at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin.

Disclosure: Huston-Tillotson University has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

Jordan Vonderhaar and Justin Dehn

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune: Main Feed

