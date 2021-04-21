Statins side effects: Three warning signs of ‘life-threatening’ rhabdomyolysis

Author
- Unusual fatigue
- Unusual weakness
- Loss of appetite
- Pain in the upper abdomen
- Dark-Coloured urine
- Yellowing of the skin or eyes (i.e. jaundice)
If any of these symptoms are present, it’s best to “contact your doctor immediately”.
Another potential risk of taking statins include developing type 2 diabetes.
Statins might increase the level of blood sugar levels, which is a prerequisite for the dangerous condition.
This is a particular risk when blood sugar levels are already higher than normal – i.e. if you have pre-diabetes.
What is pre-diabetes?
The charity Diabetes UK explained: “Pre-diabetes means that your blood sugars are higher than usual, but not high enough for you to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.
“It also means that you are at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes.”
If this is a risk you feel uncomfortable taking when offered statins, do speak with your GP.
Statins may also lead to neurological side effects, such as memory loss or confusion.
These side effects reverse once you stop taking the medication, so do discuss any complications you might be experiencing while taking statins to your GP.
