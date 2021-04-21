The best time to buy car insurance, as shown by a new study

A new study shows the timing of buying car insurance has a massive impact on the price you’ll pay. Making the purchase too late can hike the price a whopping 29% or more. Luckily, the study reveals a sweet spot for the purchase – it’s cheapest to buy car insurance three weeks ahead of the renewal date.

Insurers are cautious of buyers who leave things to the last minute. Thus, buying insurance with a forward-dated start date can save a driver anywhere between 17% to 29% or more. The sample driver in the study could save £262 on average by purchasing their policy 3 weeks in advance of the coverage start date. Some insurers charged more than £1,000 extra for an immediate start date.

In addition to paying a lower price, there’s more selection when looking for a car insurance policy well in advance. The study gathered 46 quotes for a start date three weeks away. However, only 23 of these companies offered a policy with an immediate start date. That means leaving the decision late will severely limit a driver’s choices.

study by NimbleFins analysed over 200 Ford Fiesta car insurance quotes for a sample 45-year-old driver with a range of start dates from today to three weeks from now.