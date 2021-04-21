NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

The Guardian Games Return in Destiny 2

The Guardian Games Return in Destiny 2

Author Brenton Woodrow, Design Lead, Bungie
  • Free event for all players running from April 20 to May 11. 
  • Event-exclusive items to collect like the Exotic Heir Apparent and its new catalyst, a new Exotic Sparrow, shaders, emblems, and more. 
  • Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters compete for the top spot on the podium, bragging rights, and a trophy that will stand in the Tower for the rest of the year. 

Guardians are born for challenge. Whether learning to master the dark power of Stasis or staring down the enemies of humanity, time and again Guardians rise to the occasion. Starting today through May 9, Destiny 2 players will be facing a different kind of test: upholding the good standing of their favorite Guardian class. The Guardian Games have returned for 2021 and Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters will answer the call in this free event available to all Destiny 2 players on Xbox.

At its heart, the Guardian Games is a celebration of the spirit of Guardians everywhere. In Destiny 2, the time is right for such a celebration. The Vanguard has reached a cease-fire with the Cabal and their empress Caiatl. The citizens of the Last City are desperate for a ray of light amidst the recent darkness and Commander Zavala, determined to make the most of this moment of respite, calls for the flags to be raised and the games to begin.

Destiny 2 Guardian Games

For the next three weeks, the three Guardian classes will compete in challenges throughout the solar system, with the goal of placing their class on the top step of the podium each week. Along the way, Destiny 2 players will earn great rewards including exotic and legendary weapons and gear, and more.

Medal Count

Participating in the Guardian Games starts by visiting a familiar friend. Eva Levante has returned to the Tower to shepherd players through the competitive festivities. Players can grab their class-specific item required for participation, as well as a medal case which holds the medals and laurels they collect from their adventures throughout the solar system.

Destiny 2 Guardian Games

Players earn medals by completing activities – basic activities reward players bronze medals, while more challenging activities like Nightfalls give silver medals. Gold and platinum medals come from a new source which Eva has on-hand this year: Contender Cards. These cards can be purchased from Eva for laurels and challenge Guardians to complete additional high-level goals (such as gaining a certain amount of melee or primary kills) while completing activities.

Turn in bronze, silver, gold, and platinum medals to collect rewards, such as the Exotic Machine Gun Heir Apparent and its new catalyst, an Exotic Sparrow, legendary weapons, as well as shaders and emblems. All turned-in medals also count towards each class’ overall standings in the Guardian Games. The more valuable the medal, the more progress players can earn for their class.

Destiny 2 Guardian Games

Closing Ceremonies

Each week ends with one class victorious, based on their performance throughout the week. Members of that class will earn an aura they can equip until reset of the following week. During the weekend of May 7, players will be treated to the 2021 Guardian Games closing ceremonies where the final podium positions will be announced, complete with fireworks in the Tower and a trophy commemorating the top class of the games for the rest of the year.

The flags are raised, and the decorations are hung throughout the Tower. The citizens of the Last City are looking to Guardians to rise to the challenge once again and compete for the glory of their class. Let’s give them a good show!

Destiny 2 is available to play today with Xbox Game Pass on console and is Optimized for Xbox Series X|S.

