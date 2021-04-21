NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

The Lamborghini Huracán STO Speeds Into Rocket League Starting April...

Gaming

The Lamborghini Huracán STO Speeds Into Rocket League Starting April 21

2 min

87views
77
13 shares, 77 points
The Lamborghini inspired by racing heritage will soon be taking on passing plays and aerial goals in Rocket League! The Lamborghini Huracán STO is headed for the pitch and is ready for soccar starting April 21!

This new Lamborghini Huracán STO Bundle is available in the Item Shop (2000 Credits) and includes the Huracán STO with its one-of-a-kind roaring V10 engine audio, two sets of Huracán STO Wheels (v1 and v2), a unique Huracán STO Decal, Huracán STO Player Banner, and Lamborghini and Huracán STO Antennas. Plus, to celebrate the arrival of the Huracán STO in Rocket League, claim the Lamborghini Player Banner for free on April 21! The Lamborghini Huracán will be available until April 27, so get it before it speeds away.

Lamborghini Huracán STO Speeds Into Rocket League

In order to celebrate peak performance in Rocket League, Lamborghini is also bringing its name to Rocket League Esports. Get ready to shift gears for the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) X Lamborghini Open and the Battle of the Bulls!

Advertisements

Introducing the RLCS X Lamborghini Open and Battle of the Bulls

Lamborghini will be the named partner of the upcoming Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) X Lamborghini Open on April 23 to 25. This will be the final North American RLCS Regional Tournament of the Spring Split. Then, expect the unexpected in a new kind of competitive Rocket League tournament: the Battle of the Bulls!

Lamborghini Huracán STO Speeds Into Rocket League

The Battle of the Bulls is a unique event that will host a series of five 1v1 matchups between high-profile names in the Rocket League Community. Each individual match will feature $ 5,000 going to the winner and $ 1,000 going to the loser. The showdowns will be featured during the Lamborghini Open on April 23-25!

With Season 3 underway, Lamborghini is the perfect fit for a season celebrating all things speed. Check out the Lamborghini Huracán STO Bundle in Rocket League tomorrow, and make sure to tune in to the RLCS X Lamborghini Open and the Battle Of The Bulls live on Twitch this weekend!

Rocket League®
Xbox Live

Rocket League®

Psyonix LLC

1772
Xbox One X Enhanced
PLAY ROCKET LEAGUE FOR FREE! Download and compete in the high-octane hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem! Unlock items in Rocket Pass, climb the Competitive Ranks, compete in Competitive Tournaments, complete Challenges, enjoy cross-platform progression and more! The field is waiting. Take your shot! — © 2015-2021 Psyonix LLC, Rocket League, Psyonix, and all related marks and logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of Psyonix LLC. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Max Parker, Editorial Manager, Rocket League

This article originally appeared on Xbox Wire

, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

77
13 shares, 77 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish