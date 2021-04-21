The Lamborghini Huracán STO Speeds Into Rocket League Starting April 21

The Lamborghini inspired by racing heritage will soon be taking on passing plays and aerial goals in! The Lamborghini Huracán STO is headed for the pitch and is ready for soccar starting April 21!

This new Lamborghini Huracán STO Bundle is available in the Item Shop (2000 Credits) and includes the Huracán STO with its one-of-a-kind roaring V10 engine audio, two sets of Huracán STO Wheels (v1 and v2), a unique Huracán STO Decal, Huracán STO Player Banner, and Lamborghini and Huracán STO Antennas. Plus, to celebrate the arrival of the Huracán STO in Rocket League, claim the Lamborghini Player Banner for free on April 21! The Lamborghini Huracán will be available until April 27, so get it before it speeds away.





In order to celebrate peak performance in Rocket League, Lamborghini is also bringing its name to Rocket League Esports. Get ready to shift gears for the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) X Lamborghini Open and the Battle of the Bulls!

Advertisements

Introducing the RLCS X Lamborghini Open and Battle of the Bulls

Lamborghini will be the named partner of the upcoming Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) X Lamborghini Open on April 23 to 25. This will be the final North American RLCS Regional Tournament of the Spring Split. Then, expect the unexpected in a new kind of competitive Rocket League tournament: the Battle of the Bulls!





The Battle of the Bulls is a unique event that will host a series of five 1v1 matchups between high-profile names in the Rocket League Community. Each individual match will feature $ 5,000 going to the winner and $ 1,000 going to the loser. The showdowns will be featured during the Lamborghini Open on April 23-25!

With Season 3 underway, Lamborghini is the perfect fit for a season celebrating all things speed. Check out the Lamborghini Huracán STO Bundle in Rocket League tomorrow, and make sure to tune in to the RLCS X Lamborghini Open and the Battle Of The Bulls live on Twitch this weekend!