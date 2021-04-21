NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

The Xenoblade Chronicles Developer Monolith Soft Now Has 272 Employees

Gaming

The Xenoblade Chronicles Developer Monolith Soft Now Has 272 Employees

Pyra and Mythra as seen in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (2018)
Pyra and Mythra as seen in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (2018) (Image: Nintendo)

Apart from its recent work on the Mythra and Pyra reveal trailer for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate earlier this year, we’ve not heard much from Xenoblade Chronicles developer Monolith Soft in recent times. We found out it was hiring for the Legend of Zelda series back in 2019 and there’s also been mention of a “new game” over the past year, but we still don’t really know what it’s up to.

Despite this, the Japanese studio has continued to increase its number of employees. In the latest update (via the official company website), it’s been revealed its headcount has gone from 261 employees in December last year to 272, as of this month. Nintendo Enthusiast shared a detailed breakdown of the company’s expansion:

  • (Released Xenoblade Chronicles 2 in December 2017)
  • December 2017 – 150 employees
  • April 2018 – 163 employees
  • August 2018 – 171 employees
  • (Released Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna – The Golden Country in September 2018)
  • November 2018 – 184 employees
  • January 2019 – 193 employees
  • April 2019 – 209 employees
  • June 2019 – 215 employees
  • September 2019 – 224 employees
  • December 2019 – 236 employees
  • April 2020 – 248 employees
  • (Released Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition in May 2020)
  • August 2020 – 254 employees
  • December 2020 – 261 employees
  • April 2021 – 272 employees

Whatever it is Monolith Soft is working on – it’s likely to be just as big as its past projects. They might even be assisting with the upcoming sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Within this latest studio update, some additional data was shared – revealing 27.6% of company employees are female, 72.4% are men, while the average age is 36 years old.

What do you think we might see next from Monolith Soft? What would you like to see it work on? Leave your thoughts below.

This article originally appeared on Nintendo Life | Latest News

