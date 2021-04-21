'This is incredible!' Greggs to add two new items to its menu in coming weeks

Author
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
The bakery chain’s vegan sausage roll was launched in early 2019 and proved to be immensely popular, and so Greggs hopes that customers will be willing to try the vegan equivalent of two of its other classic products.
The items soon to be added to Greggs’ menu are a vegan Breakfast Sausage Roll and a vegan Ham & Cheeze Baguette.
Greggs already sells these items in stores, but not the vegan versions.
A spokesperson for the chain told the Metro: “Over the coming weeks we’ll be trialling our delicious Vegan Ham and Cheeze Baguette and Vegan Sausage Breakfast Roll in a very small number of shops, with a wider launch planned for later in the year.”
The vegan sausage bap will be made with Quorn, while the ham and cheese baguette will be made with vegan cheddar cheese and Quorn.
Greggs has not yet confirmed which stores will be trialling the vegan products first, but it is expected that a list of locations will be announced nearer to the time.
Vegan food lovers were just as impressed with the news of the Ham & Cheeze baguette.
One person wrote: “Finally!!!!”
Another person said: “Now this is incredible!”
“I’m buzzin,” another Greggs customer added.
