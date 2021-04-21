TUI, easyJet, Jet2, BA & Virgin package holiday updates – PM tight-lipped on 'green ' list

TUI

In line with the Government’s plans to resume travel, TUI has cancelled all flights and holidays until May 16.

“Following the recent announcement from the UK Government, customers travelling from England will be subject to a new traffic light system with ‘green’, ‘amber’ and ‘red’ destinations,” the travel provider said in a statement.

“It’s expected that international travel can resume from May 17 at the earliest.”

Advertisements

Holidays, including flight-only and accommodation-only bookings to Los Cabos, Mexico, and Kvarner Bay, Croatia, departing on or before October 31, are also cancelled.

The tour operator has stopped issuing credit notes and is instead offering cash refunds to all customers impacted by cancellations. Customers have until September 2021 to book their holidays.

In an update following the “traffic light” announcement, TUI explained: “Following the recent announcement from the UK Government, customers travelling from England will be subject to a new traffic light system with Green, Amber and Red destinations.

“We are yet to receive the full detail for each category, including what testing requirements may be needed and what colour your destination may be.”

It continued: “However, our TUI Holiday Promise for Green and Amber destinations remains the same for continued peace of mind. If prior to your departure date you know that you will need to quarantine on your return to the UK, you will have the option to change your holiday for free to another time.

“You’ll also be able to change your holiday for free if you’re unable to travel due to new testing or vaccination requirements.

“We won’t take people on holiday to destinations that will require you to quarantine on arrival or those on the Red List. In this instance, we will cancel your holiday and you will be able to amend to another date for free, or you can request a full refund.

“If we need to cancel any future holidays because of updated Government guidance, we will be in touch with you directly and will aim to give you at least seven days’ notice.”

Advertisements

The operator has extended its free changes policy to the end of July.

Customers due to travel between May 17 and the end of July are able to change their booking to a later date free of charge.

DON’T MISS

Malta holidays: Nation to pay tourists to visit [INSIGHT]

Holidays: Spain, Portugal, France, Italy & Greece latest FCDO updates [UPDATE]

Holiday news: 12 ‘green listed’ countries Brits could visit in summer [COMMENT]