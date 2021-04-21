Twitter erupts over Tony Blair's new mullet hairstyle: 'Astonishing' and 'unjustifiable'

Author

Tony Blair has addressed the nation on television from time to time since being the UK’s prime minister from 1997 to 2007. However, more recently, people have noticed something slightly different about Mr Blair’s TV appearances.

However, it seemed that many people were paying more attention to Mr Blair’s appearance than what he was saying – specifically his hair.

Viewers took to Twitter to express their confusion at the former prime minister’s hairstyle, which many are calling a “mullet”.

One Twitter user noted that what they found “unjustifiable” was not just the vaccine hesitancy but Mr Blair’s hair too.

They said: “Tony Blair got stuff wrong while in power. He also got other stuff right. He seems to be condemned for everything he says nowadays. Most of what @InstituteGC [Tony Blair Institute] has said recently seems fair to me. What I do find unjustifiable is, with hairdressers reopened, him having a mullet.”

