Twitter erupts over Tony Blair's new mullet hairstyle: 'Astonishing' and...

Twitter erupts over Tony Blair's new mullet hairstyle: 'Astonishing' and 'unjustifiable'

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Twitter erupts over Tony Blair's new mullet hairstyle: 'Astonishing' and 'unjustifiable'
Tony Blair has addressed the nation on television from time to time since being the UK’s prime minister from 1997 to 2007. However, more recently, people have noticed something slightly different about Mr Blair’s TV appearances.
However, it seemed that many people were paying more attention to Mr Blair’s appearance than what he was saying – specifically his hair.

Viewers took to Twitter to express their confusion at the former prime minister’s hairstyle, which many are calling a “mullet”.

One Twitter user noted that what they found “unjustifiable” was not just the vaccine hesitancy but Mr Blair’s hair too.

They said: “Tony Blair got stuff wrong while in power. He also got other stuff right. He seems to be condemned for everything he says nowadays. Most of what @InstituteGC [Tony Blair Institute] has said recently seems fair to me. What I do find unjustifiable is, with hairdressers reopened, him having a mullet.”

It seems that Mr Blair has been letting his hair grow long in lockdown and now the former prime minister’s grey locks almost touch his shoulders.

This morning, Mr Blair’s hair was slicked back behind his ears and he seemed to have a middle parting.

His facial hair, on the other hand, was shaved and no stubble was in sight.

Although hairdressers in England reopened last Monday, April 12, Mr Blair has not yet decided to go and cut his hair.

Another viewer wrote on Twitter: “Bigger questions on lobbying of government. Also, Tony Blair has an actual mullet.”

One person wrote: “War criminal at the front, party at the back. WTF is up with Tony Blair’s mullet?”

Another simply added: “Tony Blair’s lockdown mullet.”

However, some people started to notice Mr Blair’s mullet almost two weeks ago, when he appeared on TV earlier this month to speak once again about the COVID-19 vaccine.

At the time, a Twitter user said: “Tony Blair channelling his inner Peter Stringfellow with that appalling mullet.”

Another person added: “Nothing prepared me for Tony Blair’s mullet today.”



