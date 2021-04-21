Verdansk Destruction: Warzone event Part 2 start time and Rebirth Island report

Author
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed
Fans who have completed the event have seen squads battling to survive only to be wiped out by Zombie hordes, or the launch of a Nuke.
Exfil becomes impossible as the Dam becomes the last spot before a short trailer goes live.
While we don’t know what is happening during Verdansk Desutrction Part 2, we have had this hint dropped regarding the Call of Duty timings.
This could point to new events happening later today, with the April 22 update going live at 5am BST, followed by something new at 8pm BST on Thursday night.
The post by Activision reads: “Armistice Central Command is ordering the evacuation of all Operators and civilians from Verdansk, effective immediately. Per Armistice Code of Conduct, evacuation efforts will be conducted as follows:
“It is expected that exfiltration helicopters will arrive across Verdansk after 12:00 today, April 21. Due to the number of aircraft needed for this evacuation and the unusual wind conditions across Kastovia, we only have an estimated time of arrival for the first formation of helicopters, but we expect evacuations to be finished by 14:00.
“Third, due to the Containment Protocol communication efforts, a system-wide update will need to be done across our network. This will require all Operators to manually update their comms unit (for civilians, their “console”) starting at 21:00 on April 21.
“Given the above timeline, we expect the operation to be successful and comms to fully resume to normal by 12:00 on April 22.”
Meanwhile, another post shared online comes directly from Rebirth Island and is requesting news on what has happened in Verdansk.
More blog posts and hints could be shared throughout the day ahead of the big Warzone Season 3 release time on April 22.
0 Comments