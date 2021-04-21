NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms: What are the most common signs...

Health

Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms: What are the most common signs of a B12 deficiency?

1 min

89views
89
14 shares, 89 points

Author
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms: What are the most common signs of a B12 deficiency?

“Vitamin B12 is naturally found in animal foods, including meats, fish, poultry, eggs and dairy,” said the nutritionist.

She wrote for medical website Healthline: “Unfortunately, B12 deficiency is common, especially in the elderly.

Advertisements

“You’re at risk of deficiency if you don’t get enough from your diet or aren’t able to absorb enough from the food you eat.

“Unfortunately, symptoms of a vitamin B12 deficiency can take years to show up, and diagnosing it can be complex.”

Read More

, , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

89
14 shares, 89 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish