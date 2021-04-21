Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms: What are the most common signs of a B12 deficiency?

Author

“Vitamin B12 is naturally found in animal foods, including meats, fish, poultry, eggs and dairy,” said the nutritionist.

She wrote for medical website Healthline: “Unfortunately, B12 deficiency is common, especially in the elderly.

“You’re at risk of deficiency if you don’t get enough from your diet or aren’t able to absorb enough from the food you eat.

“Unfortunately, symptoms of a vitamin B12 deficiency can take years to show up, and diagnosing it can be complex.”

