NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Watch: Texas' small business owners balance service and safety after...

US

Watch: Texas' small business owners balance service and safety after end of mask mandate

1 min

113views
98
15 shares, 98 points

Author Jackson Barton and Justin Dehn
This post originally appeared on The Texas Tribune: Main Feed

Watch: Texas' small business owners balance service and safety after end of mask mandate

More than a month after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted nearly all of the state’s coronavirus safety restrictions, small business owners have had to balance the safety of their workforce with economic interests. Rattled by the pandemic’s affect on sales and concerned for their employees’ financial security, some small businesses struggled to continue requiring masks.

Many establishments in Austin are taking a piecemeal approach. Masks are now optional at Central Texas Gun Works. Larger event spaces, like Empire Control Room, continue to enforce strict capacity and mask wearing rules. And owners with close ties to their customers, like those at Rise Kickbox, say they trust their members are safe when they show up for a workout.

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

98
15 shares, 98 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish