US

Wayfair to open new office in Austin, will hire up to 200 positions

Author Billy Gates
This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin

Wayfair to open new office in Austin, will hire up to 200 positions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Popular online home furnishings store Wayfair is coming to Austin.

The company is opening three new engineering offices in San Francisco, Toronto and Austin and will hire up to 200 positions at each location, the company said in a statement. It already has what it calls “technology hubs” in Boston and Berlin.

The new offices are expected to open “within the next year,” the company said in a statement.

Positions at the new Austin office include software engineers, infrastructure engineers, product managers, experience designers, analysts and data scientists.

“The roles will help drive a wide range of solutions, from cutting-edge machine learning and data science techniques that help customers find just the right product among more than 22 million items,” the company said.

Jim Miller, the company’s chief technology officer, said the new offices will “be an extension of our headquarters.”

To apply for a position, go to Wayfair’s careers website.

