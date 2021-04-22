NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Aldi shoppers ‘confused’ as supermarket launches first ever clothing line – ‘how strange’

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Aldi shoppers ‘confused’ as supermarket launches first ever clothing line - ‘how strange’
The new Aldimania clothing line has the supermarket’s logo on all of the items and comes as part of next week’s Specialbuys. Most of the garments are available to order online from April 25 and some items in store from April 29.
Specialbuys are unique and exciting products that cover a wide range of activities such as gardening, DIY and furniture. 

However, this is the first time Aldi have ever launched anything like this.

Specialbuys often prove to be a hit amongst customers but many have been left “confused” over the latest launch from the discounter.

Prices on Aldi’s clothing line range from £1.49 to £14.99, with socks and pyjamas available to pick up as well as hoodies and underwear.

It is available in sizes small to XXL and prominently displays Aldi’s logo on the front in blue, orange, red and yellow.

The pyjama set, which will set customers back £12.99, has a smaller logo on the front of it and comes in a white short-sleeved T-shirt with matching grey shorts. 

The women’s version is available in sizes small to large, while the men’s comes in small to XXL.

However, Aldi shoppers took to social media to share their thoughts on the first ever clothing line from Aldi.

Others were less critical of the Aldimania line and expressed that they would be heading to store next week ahead of the launch.

One person commented: “So tempting, looks kind of cool.”

Another said: “The socks are the best part of the launch because they don’t have the actual Aldi logo.”

The socks come in three different styles, all costing £1.49 each. 

They also come in various different sizes ranging from a size 2.5 to a size 11.

Fans of the clothing range can complete the look with a pair of Aldimania Hipsters which cost £4.99 for a pack of two.

They come in two different colour options including a pack of vibrant red and a classic grey as well as a light blue and dark blue.

