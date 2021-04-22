Aldi shoppers ‘confused’ as supermarket launches first ever clothing line – ‘how strange’

Author
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
However, this is the first time Aldi have ever launched anything like this.
Specialbuys often prove to be a hit amongst customers but many have been left “confused” over the latest launch from the discounter.
Prices on Aldi’s clothing line range from £1.49 to £14.99, with socks and pyjamas available to pick up as well as hoodies and underwear.
The pyjama set, which will set customers back £12.99, has a smaller logo on the front of it and comes in a white short-sleeved T-shirt with matching grey shorts.
The women’s version is available in sizes small to large, while the men’s comes in small to XXL.
However, Aldi shoppers took to social media to share their thoughts on the first ever clothing line from Aldi.
One person commented: “So tempting, looks kind of cool.”
Another said: “The socks are the best part of the launch because they don’t have the actual Aldi logo.”
The socks come in three different styles, all costing £1.49 each.
They also come in various different sizes ranging from a size 2.5 to a size 11.
Fans of the clothing range can complete the look with a pair of Aldimania Hipsters which cost £4.99 for a pack of two.
They come in two different colour options including a pack of vibrant red and a classic grey as well as a light blue and dark blue.
