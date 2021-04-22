NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Amber Heard teases Aquaman 2 return after Mera spin-off rumours

Entertainment

Amber Heard teases Aquaman 2 return after Mera spin-off rumours

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

Amber Heard teases Aquaman 2 return after Mera spin-off rumours

Amber revealed back in 2018: “I love Jason, we had so much fun together… [but] he is allergic to being ignored! And I am a book worm, I love to read, so whenever there’s a break on set I like to read.

“[Jason] quickly learned [that she’d have a book on hand], so he adopted this method of ripping the pages of my book, so I’d pay attention to him, and it’d drive me crazy because I’d have 30 pages left and they’d be gone!”

She referenced this by captioning her new Instagram post: “Before Aquaman took the last pages out of this book.”

She then added the hashtag: “#gettingakindleforaquaman2,” seemingly confirming her appearance in the sequel.

