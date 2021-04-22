Anne Hegerty confirms Paul Sinha's future on show in health update 'We had to step up'

Author

Ahead of the show being aired, Paul told fans he couldn’t make filming due to being ill at the time.

Speaking to Express.co.uk ahead of the return of Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family, Anne gave an update about her co-star’s health and confirmed his future on the show.

She said: “He wasn’t very well, he is a lot better now and he is looking forward to getting back to work.

“He was happy to get back to work as soon as possible, but the specialist was saying, ‘No you do need a few weeks off’.”

