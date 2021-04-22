Asda to introduce major ban in all stores by summer – here's what you need to know

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Supermarkets such as Tesco Aldi and Morrisons have all recently changed stores to make them more eco-friendly. Asda has announced its latest step as it removes the current plastic packaging from chicken.

Instead, the poultry items will be sold in more environmentally-friendly pouches. Asda shoppers will notice the change in all stores in the coming weeks, with all chicken to be in reduced packaging by the middle of summer. Advertisements This will include whole birds, drumsticks, chicken legs, diced breast and mini fillets. As well reducing plastic pollution, it could increase hygiene as customers will no longer need to pick up chicken from the trays. DON’T MISS

Instead, the pouches will allow the meat to simply be poured directly into a pan. Asda Poultry Buying Manager Lisa Barratt stated:”The change in poultry packaging marks the next step in our commitment to use less and recycle more, something which we are very passionate about delivering for our customers and colleagues. “The move means customers don’t have to prioritise plastic reduction over grocery decision making, ensuring the nation can continue purchasing quality poultry at the same price.” The popular retailer aims to remove three billion pieces of plastic from its own brand products by 2025.

Advertisements It has made other recent changes that aim to benefit the environment. Asda called on those visiting stores to help recycle their unwanted clothing items. Through a partnership with The Salvation Army, Asda’s sustainability store called on shoppers to donate unwanted textiles and clothing. This led to an impressive 221 tonnes of items being donated by customers, which included coats, dresses, jeans and baby clothes.

Asda’s Senior Manager for Zero Waste Karen Todd commented: “We’re really proud as a retailer to be able to support the great work of The Salvation Army in our communities. “It’s been fantastic to see our customers and colleagues really support the drop off point in our Middleton store, which has been collecting huge amounts of donations each week. “Tackling the issue of waste is something that our customers and colleagues are passionate about us addressing, which is why schemes like this that support them to do the right thing for the planet are really important. “Not only are the unwanted clothes and other items given a second lease of life, but they’re also being diverted from potentially ending up in landfill.”

