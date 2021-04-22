Brilliant upgrade is coming to Windows 10 but you may have to pay Microsoft to use it

Author
The job advert said: “(The Cloud PC service) allows all users to be productive from anywhere, on any device with a cloud-powered, secure, and always up to date Windows experience.
“It also seamlessly allows endpoint managers to instantly provision cloud hosted PCs and manage physical and virtual devices through a unified portal and a fixed and predictable price”.
Microsoft fans will have to wait and see when the service could get announced, but the Windows makers’ upcoming Build conference on May 25 could be a good place to announce the new service.
In other Windows 10 news, it’s emerged the highly anticipated Sun Valley update could bring with it a revamped version of the Microsoft Store.
