Call of Duty Verdansk 84 Warzone map revealed: Check out the new Battle Royale map

Author
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed
After the end of season nuclear event, fans will be transported back to the 1980s for Verdansk 84.
The updated Warzone map features a whole host of new areas to explore, including the Stadium back when it was under construction.
First up let’s look at the new and improved Dam, which has been revamped for Season 3 as ‘Gora Summit’.
The new area has a clear walking path for easier access, as well as working cable cars to get up and down.
Verdansk airport has also been revamped, featuring a second floor with a clear line of sight to the pesky sniper tower. It’s described as familiar, but with new gameplay opportunities.
New spaces have also been added, including an Airport Factory that’s full of handy loot and close-quarters combat opportunities. It’s been added to fill out the map.
The Grid Array is a huge structure that is likely to be the first area players will see when skydiving. Be warned, however, snipers are almost certain to be lurking.
You can see some of the new locations in the screenshots below.
It’s described as a typical open-air stadium from the 1980s, meaning it no longer has a roof top or an underground section.
Elsewhere, the Karst Salt Mines are an expanded version of the Quarry from Season 2. More buildings have been added to the location, and this time they’re accessible to players.
Similar to Stadium, Downtown is also under construction. This means it’s not quite as dense as before, leading to different fighting opportunities.
“Starting with the launch of Season Three, the new ‘Hunt for Adler’ limited-time event will task Operators with unique in-game challenges in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone to learn of Adler’s whereabouts.
“Complete these Intel Challenges to unlock Event rewards, including Weapon Charms, Calling Cards, a new Operator Skin, and more.
“You can find more details about this event in the Seasonal Event tab on the main menu between Play and Weapons once Season Three kicks off in Warzone. Once you’ve completed a full set of challenges in either Black Ops Cold War or Warzone over the course of the event, you’ll unlock an exclusive Adler skin for use in both games!”
0 Comments