Call of Duty Warzone server queue update as live Nuke Event extends to Rebirth Island

Today’s Warzone server queue issues are expected to continue on and off following developers Raven Software releasing a new patch to help with issues.

According to the latest COD news, The Destruction of Verdansk Playlist will continue until 11pm BST, while the new Rebirth Island experience will be available until the next Warzone update is released.

This is scheduled to happen at 5am BST, on Thursday, April 22. The event list now reads:

2P PT: Seek safety from Verdansk on Rebirth Island

9P PT: Update your comms (console) and investigate Rebirth Island

12:00P (4.22) PT: Return tomorrow to Rebirth for updated instructions

ORIGINAL: The good news is that while Warzone server queues are back, gamers are reporting getting through them pretty quickly.

And for those who have been receiving server errors, the current advice is to back out and start again.

As ever, these issues could continue for some time as everyone tries to access Warzone servers.