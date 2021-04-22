Call of Duty Warzone server queue update as live Nuke Event extends to Rebirth Island

Author
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed
According to the latest COD news, The Destruction of Verdansk Playlist will continue until 11pm BST, while the new Rebirth Island experience will be available until the next Warzone update is released.
This is scheduled to happen at 5am BST, on Thursday, April 22. The event list now reads:
- 2P PT: Seek safety from Verdansk on Rebirth Island
- 9P PT: Update your comms (console) and investigate Rebirth Island
- 12:00P (4.22) PT: Return tomorrow to Rebirth for updated instructions
ORIGINAL: The good news is that while Warzone server queues are back, gamers are reporting getting through them pretty quickly.
And for those who have been receiving server errors, the current advice is to back out and start again.
As ever, these issues could continue for some time as everyone tries to access Warzone servers.
A message from Activision adds: “Operators, The above quote should ring true for us today, as in less than an hour, you will be launching the most massive coordinated effort that Operation Rapid Sunder has ever seen.
“Over the past year of our Operation, we had our differences and disputes. Over the past year of our Operation, we made errors and even lost some objectives. Indeed, over the past year of our Operation, there were even some “friendly fire” incidents.
“But this is the same task force that infiltrated Verdansk day in and day out, whether it be on the brightest days or the cover of night. This is the same task force that swayed the mercenary Shadow Company from our enemies to our fellow Operators. This is the same task force that overcame the nightmares of October 2020.
“And this is the task force that saved the world from evil once before. It’s time to do it again.
“To the Operators active in Verdansk, we must honor the spirits of our fallen squadmates and bring them justice, no matter what host these parasites have taken over.”
