Call of Duty Warzone servers down: Server Queue messages back...

Gaming

Call of Duty Warzone servers down: Server Queue messages back before map release

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

Call of Duty Warzone servers down: Server Queue messages back before map release

Warzone server queues are back tonight as Activision prepares to release a new Call of Duty map for the popular Battle Royale mode.

Gamers are currently seeing queue message popping up, confirming a countdown timer on nearly all platforms.

However, the estimated wait being tracked by the game isn’t going down for many, with the screen looking to be frozen.

Issues are expected as developers Raven Software launch the new Verdansk 84 map today.

Gamers can expect server queues to continue over the next hour or so, until the new event has been completed.

Call of Duty Warzone servers are down for some, meaning you can’t access the game, or any parts of your accounts.

Rebirth Island will play a role in the new event, with a message explaining: “RICO-W is experiencing extreme electrostatic interference and is no longer able to provide updates via regular communications.

“With our final message, we are updating the order given last night at 21:00: Return to Rebirth Island. Repeat to all Operators: Return to Rebirth Island.”

