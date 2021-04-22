Cancer: Six warning signs a tumour in the bowel has spread to the bones

Author
Raising awareness of ITV’s No Butts campaign, Charlene said: “The reality is, you know your body.”
“Make sure you check before you flush,” Charlene urged, highlighting the five early warning signs of bowel cancer.
B – Blood in your poo or from your bottom
O – Obvious change in your bowel habit
W – Weight loss you can’t explain
E – Extreme tiredness for no apparent reason
L – Lump and/or pain in your tummy
It’s only you that knows if your bowel habits have changed, and you need to “take responsibility” for your own health.
