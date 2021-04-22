NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Cancer: Six warning signs a tumour in the bowel has...

Health

Cancer: Six warning signs a tumour in the bowel has spread to the bones

1 min

86views
76
13 shares, 76 points

Author
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

Cancer: Six warning signs a tumour in the bowel has spread to the bones

Raising awareness of ITV’s No Butts campaign, Charlene said: “The reality is, you know your body.”

“Make sure you check before you flush,” Charlene urged, highlighting the five early warning signs of bowel cancer.

Advertisements

B – Blood in your poo or from your bottom

O – Obvious change in your bowel habit

W – Weight loss you can’t explain

E – Extreme tiredness for no apparent reason

L – Lump and/or pain in your tummy

It’s only you that knows if your bowel habits have changed, and you need to “take responsibility” for your own health.

READ MORE: Arthritis symptoms: Six visible signs of arthritis on your skin – ‘red or purple lines’

Read More

Advertisements
, , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

76
13 shares, 76 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish