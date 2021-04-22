Connect, Create, and Celebrate in Warframe Anniversary Event

Author Lesley Milner, Senior Producer, Digital Extremes

We’re humbled and delighted to be sharing our 8-year Anniversary Event with you and more than 40 million other Tenno playing around the globe. We’re even more excited to be doing so now Optimized for Xbox Series X|S! Despite disruptions of the pandemic, Digital Extremes has been able to work from home, supportingand developing a new next-gen gameplay experience.

All in one month, a new update, a new Warframe and the start of a new chapter have arrived. So, bullet jump your way into Warframe to redeem your Dex Rhino skin and log in each week from April 19 to May 10 for additional items and bonus booster weekends.

New Call of the Tempestarii Game Update

For those of you who haven’t tried Warframe yet — or maybe you left a while ago and you’re considering returning — now is a great time to check out the new content and the improvements we’ve made. We just released our 30th game update, Call of the Tempestarii, which includes a new story quest, Warframe, and an overhauled Railjack system that delivers on the space fantasy you’ve always wanted. Additionally, we added a ton of new content and we revamped several existing systems in need of improvement.

The Latest and Greatest of Warframe

In case you haven’t played since our 7-Year Anniversary, there is a lot waiting for you. Here’s just some of what you’ve missed:

The Deadlock Protocol – We introduced a new quest, a new Warframe, Protea, and reimagined the Corpus Fleet.

Heart of Deimos – We added our third open world and our second-ever community created Warframe, Xaku.

Operation: Orphix Venom – Necramechs were unchained and our 45th Warframe, Lavos, was released.

Prime Access: Octavia Prime (still available) and Nezha Prime made their debut.

8-Year Anniversary Weekly Reward Schedule

There is plenty to look forward to! While we can’t spend our time together in person this year at TennoCon, there will be plenty of opportunities in-game to create new memories with both new and old friends. So, celebrate! Enjoy the world you’ve helped build by grabbing some free loot and captaining a Railjack with our latest Warframe, Sevagoth.

Starting April 19 through May 17, login to catch the weekly alerts and play on the weekends for the 2X boosters. Don’t forget to polish up your Captura skills to create art that will memorialize you and your friends in the Squad Take-Down Contest.

Week of April 19: 2 Alerts and Weekend Credits Booster

Items – Dex Sybaris, Weapon Slot and Excalibur Dex Skin

Week of April 26: 2 Alerts and Weekend Affinity Booster

Items – Dex Dakra, Weapon Slot and Dex Nouchali Syandana

Week of May 3: 2 Alerts and Weekend Credits Booster

Items – Dex Furis, Weapon Slot and Dex Liset Skin

Week of May 10: 3 Alerts and Weekend Affinity Booster

Items – Excalibur Dex in Action Glyph, Excalibur Dex Noggle and Dex Raksaka Armor

Connect with friends, create some new memories, and celebrate together during our 8-Year Anniversary Event. Thank you for the support, Tenno!

