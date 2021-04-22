NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

David Haye: Boxer admits he desperately ‘wants to go out...

David Haye: Boxer admits he desperately ‘wants to go out of business’ ‘It sounds crazy!’

Speaking about the charitable new range, David shared: “We’ve got nice masks with the NHS Charities Together emblem logo, with the little rainbow.

“So 25 per cent of the retail price of these masks are being donated to them, they’re a great charity to work with, they’ve done so many great things. 

“People are frustrated being at home, but they at least feel safe, one in three people appreciate the NHS more now than ever knowing that they were going to the hospitals and having to be on the frontline during this pandemic, people really appreciate it. 

“So while you have to wear a mask, getting one that is donating to the NHS is always a plus.”

The Black Mask Company, founded by David Haye, launches rainbow mask to thank our NHS heroes, get yours at www.theblackmaskcompany.com/products/rainbow-mask

