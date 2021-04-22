NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Does not wearing a bra cause sagging? A doctor gives...

Health

Does not wearing a bra cause sagging? A doctor gives her opinion

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

Does not wearing a bra cause sagging? A doctor gives her opinion

Some people prefer to go braless at night because it is more comfortable to do so, and very little research has been done on whether women should wear a bra at night.

Dr Lee commented: “Those who would be likely to derive the most benefit from wearing a bra at night are women with larger breasts, or breast pain, who generally benefit from firm breast support.

“If wearing a bra at night helps relieve breast discomfort, then it would seem sensible to continue.”

However, there may be a small increased risk of skin irritation, and/or hyperpigmentation, as the constant friction from wearing the bra can stimulate the production of the skin pigment melanin, and lead to skin spots or uneven skin tone.

