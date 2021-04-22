Elton John's £70k bidding war over old Mozart costume owned by Blue's Lee Ryan

Author
Elton John and Michael Caine take part in NHS campaign
He announced his retirement from music three years ago and fans are set to eagerly flock to packed-out stadiums to witness Sir Elton’s swan song.
Ahead of the goodbye tour, Express.co.uk was told the Candle In The Wind performer is trying to buy back at least one of his old costumes.
During Sir Elton’s career, his iconic outfits have made just as much of an impression on fans as his undeniable vocal talent.
Elton John is allegedly trying to buy back his Mozart costume after it was listed by Blue’s Lee Ryan
Elton John’s Mozart-inspired outfit was obtained by Blue’s Lee Ryan in 2002 at a charity auction
A “beautiful pearl white suit” that Sir Elton wore to emulate Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in 1986 is currently up for auction.
The costume, which has silver and white sequined lapels, carries a staggering estimate of £71,000 ($ 100,000).
Gotta Have Rock And Roll Auctions, who are selling the piece, described it as “one of the most incredible, original… Elton John outfits to ever surface”.
JUST IN: Elton John home: Inside legendary singer’s stunning mansion
Elton John collaborated with Lee Ryan and Blue for Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word in 2002
Ed Kosinski, the owner of the auction house, told Express.co.uk: “This is probably one of the best costumes ever to come up for auction.
“You can see Elton wearing it on various album covers, 45 covers and videos.”
But such an impressive outfit is likely to have already drawn attention from fans, collectors and potentially museums.
Elton John’s Mozart inspired costume could fetch £71,000 at auction
Mr Kosinski claims that there could be trouble afoot for Sir Elton because the item’s owner chose to put it up for auction.
He told Express.co.uk: “It’s coming from a very good source, Lee Ryan, of the boyband Blue, who performed Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word with him.”
The song, which was a rerelease of Sir Elton’s 1976 hit, “sold more than 60 million copies in the UK” after coming out in December 2002.
Elton John’s gold costume has an estimate for of £6,400 and Rock Me When He’s Gone lyrics at £3,500
Elton John’s legendary costumes have become just as iconic as his voice
Mr Kosinski claimed “Elton wants the suit back” from Ryan, who bought it for £10,000 as part of an auction to fundraise for AIDS charities in 2002.
The auctioneer told Express.co.uk “it is fair” that the singer has to “bid in the auction” to get back his old outfit.
He continued: “Just because he is Elton John doesn’t mean he should get special treatment.
Elton John pokes fun at Rod Stewart over Christmas album
“Elton is interested in getting it back and that is very interesting.”
Mr Kosinski claimed the generous singer “would always give things away and donate them”.
While the auctioneer would be happy to see the piece return to Sir Elton, he joked that a bidding war between the public and the star “would be nice for everybody”.
He noted that Ryan considered himself to be “Elton’s friend” but still decided to list the costume for auction.
Elton John and Billy Joel’s signed promo box listed for £1,700 and signed US customs form for £430
Elton John’s signed promo box for album Victim Of Love could fetch £430
Sir Elton’s “stunning” gold lamé jumpsuit for his 1973 Goodbye Yellow Brick Road Tour could sell for up to £6,400 ($ 9,000).
The bright and sparkly piece was described as: “A truly fantastic performance costume created for one of Elton’s most memorable concert tours.”
Bizarrely, Gotta Have Rock And Roll claimed the outfit “even smells like Elton John” and carries a label with the singer’s name inside.
Bernie Taupin’s handwritten lyrics for Sir Elton’s 1971 hit Rock Me When He’s Gone is estimated to sell for £3,500 ($ 5,000).
Elton John’s shirts, one gingham and one paisley patterned, could carry estimates of £710 each
Two shirts worn by Sir Elton, one gingham and one paisley patterned, could carry estimates of £710 ($ 1,000) each.
A US Customs Declaration card that was signed by Sir Elton for a 1994 trip from London to New York could sell for £430 ($ 600).
A signed promo box for his Seventies album Victim Of Love, which is described as “very rare”, could fetch £430 ($ 600).
To find out more about the auction lots visit: www.gottahaverockandroll.com.
