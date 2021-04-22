Expats: Britons ‘should look to Portugal instead of Spain’ for post-Brexit relocations

Author
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed
Already a popular haunt for British expats, home to around 60,000 UK citizens, Portugal offers many of the same perks as Spain but might be the easier option in a post-Brexit landscape.
This is largely to do with new requirements, particularly for those who are hoping to relocate after retirement.
“In order to retire to countries in the EU, now that the UK is no longer a member, it is necessary first to apply for a visa,” explained an expert from expatnetwork.
“This requirement will rule out the option of retiring to Spain for many.
“Those who are retiring on a basic UK State pension, £9,339 in 2021, will not qualify.”
There is the option to look for a work permit, but this is likely not the route those hoping to retire into the sun are looking for.
“Younger families looking to move to Spain will generally have to look to get a work permit or a visa allowing them to set up a business, as they would have to demonstrate an income of €47,451 (approximately £41,144) from sources other than work to qualify for an NLV,” said the expert.
“Portugal offers similar benefits with regard to climate, lifestyle, and low cost of living.
“Portugal has a similar visa to Spain’s NLV, the Passive Income Visa, which has a significantly lower annual income requirement – €11,970 (approximately £10,379) for a couple and €16,658 (approximately £14,444) for a family of four),” they explained.
“The visa also does not restrict you from working or setting up a business as the Spanish NLV does.
Overall the cost of living in Portugal averages out at nine percent lower than in Spain.
“Add to that the tax advantages and the fact that you can work in Portugal if you want to, and there is a clear case for considering retiring to Portugal instead of Spain if you only have limited income,” the expert concluded.
