Expats: Britons ‘should look to Portugal instead of Spain’ for post-Brexit relocations

According to expatnetwork, Portugal could be the new destination to replace Spain.

Already a popular haunt for British expats, home to around 60,000 UK citizens, Portugal offers many of the same perks as Spain but might be the easier option in a post-Brexit landscape.

This is largely to do with new requirements, particularly for those who are hoping to relocate after retirement.

“In order to retire to countries in the EU, now that the UK is no longer a member, it is necessary first to apply for a visa,” explained an expert from expatnetwork.

