Florida School Superintendent Arrested on Perjury Charge

MIAMI — The superintendent of the public school district in Broward County, Fla., was arrested on Wednesday as part of a wide-ranging criminal investigation that began in the tumultuous months after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland.

Robert W. Runcie, the superintendent, was charged with perjury, a felony, for lying to a grand jury that was impaneled to investigate “possible failures in following school-related safety laws and mismanaging funds solicited for school safety initiatives,” according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The authorities also arrested Barbara J. Myrick, the district’s general counsel. She was charged with unlawful disclosure of statewide grand jury proceedings, which is also a felony. Both Mr. Runcie, 59, and Ms. Myrick, 72, were released shortly after they were booked into jail.

The two high-profile arrests are the latest turmoil to surround Broward County’s top leaders since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which left 17 students and employees dead and 17 others wounded in 2018 and led to a national wave of activism to curb gun violence. Florida tightened gun laws and introduced school safety requirements after the shooting — and allowed some teachers to carry guns in school.