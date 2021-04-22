NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Holiday warning: 'Misleading' post-Brexit GHIC could leave Britons out of pocket

Holiday warning: 'Misleading' post-Brexit GHIC could leave Britons out of pocket

Holiday warning: 'Misleading' post-Brexit GHIC could leave Britons out of pocket

Ms Howard, of Forbes Advisor UK, continued: “While the GHIC, like the EHIC before it, is a must-have for anyone planning a trip to Europe, it’s not a substitute for a good travel insurance policy, despite its name.”

Ms Howard explained: “The GHIC is certainly a useful companion to travel insurance because many insurers will reduce or even waive the excess that’s usually payable on a medical claim if the policyholder also has a GHIC.

“And as the GHIC is free, this really is a no-brainer.”

She added: “Unlike travel insurance, a GHIC won’t provide cover for cancellation of your holiday, whether in whole or part.

“Nor will it reimburse you should your baggage be lost or stolen or your holiday is delayed and you incur out-of-pocket expenses as a result.

“Plus, while the GHIC will provide access to cheaper healthcare in the EU, this could still come at a cost to you whereas travel insurance will help foot the entire bill.

