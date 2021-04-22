How to live longer: Eye-opening study shows having ‘faith’ could add a decade onto life

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

Those who attended church at least once a week were found to have a 33 per cent lower risk of death than those who didn’t go to church at all.

For those interested in extending their longevity, leading a healthy lifestyle is the best chance you have of minimising the risk of disease.

Advertisements

The NHS recommend looking after your mental well-being, keeping to a healthy weight and exercising regularly.

Moreover, the diet needs to be nutritious, you need to sleep well, and look after your sexual health.

Read More