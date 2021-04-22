NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Ilkay Gundogan sends desperate plea to UEFA following European Super League collapse

Sports

Ilkay Gundogan sends desperate plea to UEFA following European Super League collapse

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

Ilkay Gundogan sends desperate plea to UEFA following European Super League collapse

“The UCL format right now works great and that is why it’s the most popular club competition in the world – for us players and for the fans.”

Former Liverpool defender Markus Babbel has also taken aim at UEFA, calling the reforms a “disaster”.

“UEFA is laughing its head off!” Babbel told Goal and SPOX. “The 2024 Champions League is also sh*t to the power of 10. Nobody can take that seriously either because it’s all about more games and more money.

“From my point of view, the reforms are a disaster, but at least the teams still have a chance to qualify based on sporting merit.”

