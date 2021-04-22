NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Joel Glazer hints Man Utd owners will not sell as...

Sports

Joel Glazer hints Man Utd owners will not sell as he breaks silence on Super League saga

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

The pandemic has thrown up so many unique challenges and we are proud of the way Manchester United and its fans from Manchester and around the world have reacted to the enormous pressures during this period.

We also realise that we need to better communicate with you, our fans, because you will always be at the heart of the club.

In the background, you can be sure that we will be taking the necessary steps to rebuild relationships with other stakeholders across the game, with a view to working together on solutions to the long-term challenges facing the football pyramid.

Right now, our priority is to continue to support all of our teams as they push for the strongest possible finish to the season.

In closing, I would like to recognise that it is your support which makes this club so great, and we thank you for that.

With best regards,

Joel Glazer

