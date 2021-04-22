John Travolta Princess Diana: Behind 'fairytale' dance at the White House ‘Her wish'

Author
From Saturday Night Fever to Grease, he has shown his dancing skills off to many, despite having never had any formal training.
And according to John, Princess Diana was hoping, if she ever met him, to dance with him, as he was told by former First Lady Nancy Reagan.
He told Dutch television station Één: “[She] said, ‘It is her wish.’ At midnight, I had to tap her on her shoulder, and I had to say, ‘Would you care to dance?’
John was asked to introduce himself to Princess Diana and to ask her for a dance, but this was more complicated than one would imagine due to royal protocols.
He told Esquire: “That meant lead the dance well and make sure we had fun.
“That was the easy part, but just the fact of greeting Diana appropriately, being confident and asking her to dance was a complicated task.
“Think of the setting. We were at the White House. It’s midnight. The stage is like a dream.
“And there we were, dancing together as if it were a fairytale.
“Who could ever imagine something like that would happen to them someday?
“I was smart enough to stamp it in my memory as a very special, magical moment.”
He told Yahoo Entertainment: “I put my hand in the middle of her back, brought her hand down so that it wouldn’t be so high and gave her the confidence that we would do just fine.
“I was awestruck with her. She led the way, and I thought: ‘Well, that’s not going to happen!
“‘I’ve got to go back to my school days of learning ballroom dancing and show that I can lead her.’”
For John, the moment was extra special as he knew how much it meant to the Princess of Wales.
“So I feel I made her life better, she made my life better, and I’m very sorry that she’s not here.”
The pair danced to some classic hits from John’s career, including You’re The One That I Want from Grease.
Despite enjoying their twirl, according to Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, the Princess of Wales had her eye on someone else for a dance that night: Russian ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov.
“[But] Nancy and [Ronald] Reagan set up the press to take a picture of her dancing with John Travolta.”
While she did not get this wish, John was not the only person she danced with that night either, as Princess Diana also took to the floor with actors Clint Eastwood and Tom Selleck.
Tom told Piers Morgan: “At least I wasn’t quite as uncomfortable as Clint Eastwood. He went next and was really out of his safety zone!”
