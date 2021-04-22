John Travolta Princess Diana: Behind 'fairytale' dance at the White House ‘Her wish'

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

When John Travolta asked Diana, Princess of Wales, for her hand on the dancefloor at the White House it was almost like a scene from a movie. The year was 1985 and Princess Diana was escorting her husband, Prince Charles, for their state visit to the USA. John has since recalled that moment as a ‘fairytale’ which became his highlight of the decade.

John Travolta fans will know he has some pretty iconic moves. From Saturday Night Fever to Grease, he has shown his dancing skills off to many, despite having never had any formal training. Advertisements And according to John, Princess Diana was hoping, if she ever met him, to dance with him, as he was told by former First Lady Nancy Reagan. He told Dutch television station Één: “[She] said, ‘It is her wish.’ At midnight, I had to tap her on her shoulder, and I had to say, ‘Would you care to dance?’ READ MORE: James Bond cast: The actors who tried and failed to become 007

“She turned around and dipped her head in that Lady Diana way, and we were off for 15 minutes dancing.” John was asked to introduce himself to Princess Diana and to ask her for a dance, but this was more complicated than one would imagine due to royal protocols. He told Esquire: “That meant lead the dance well and make sure we had fun. “That was the easy part, but just the fact of greeting Diana appropriately, being confident and asking her to dance was a complicated task. “Think of the setting. We were at the White House. It’s midnight. The stage is like a dream.

Advertisements “I approach her, touch her elbow, invite her to dance. She spins around and gives me that captivating smile, just a little sad, and accepts my invitation. “And there we were, dancing together as if it were a fairytale. “Who could ever imagine something like that would happen to them someday? “I was smart enough to stamp it in my memory as a very special, magical moment.” DON’T MISS

John has admitted he thought Princess Diana was slightly nervous, so he tried to comfort her to give her courage before they began their dance. He told Yahoo Entertainment: “I put my hand in the middle of her back, brought her hand down so that it wouldn’t be so high and gave her the confidence that we would do just fine. “I was awestruck with her. She led the way, and I thought: ‘Well, that’s not going to happen! “‘I’ve got to go back to my school days of learning ballroom dancing and show that I can lead her.’” For John, the moment was extra special as he knew how much it meant to the Princess of Wales.

He said: “I know for a fact that it was her highlight of being in the United States; it was her favourite moment. “So I feel I made her life better, she made my life better, and I’m very sorry that she’s not here.” The pair danced to some classic hits from John’s career, including You’re The One That I Want from Grease. Despite enjoying their twirl, according to Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, the Princess of Wales had her eye on someone else for a dance that night: Russian ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov.