Looking to upgrade your PC? Act quick as RAM prices are set to explode

Technology

Looking to upgrade your PC? Act quick as RAM prices are set to explode

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed

Looking to upgrade your PC? Act quick as RAM prices are set to explode

In a recent earnings call Mehrotra said: “As a result of the strong demand and limited supply, the DRAM market is currently facing a severe undersupply, which is causing DRAM prices to increase rapidly.

“We see the DRAM market tightening further through the year.”

Those looking to upgrade their PC or build a new one have already faced considerable frustrations this year thanks to ongoing parts shortages.

AMD had previously indicated that July could be when GPU and CPU supplies start to improve.

However, analysts are now predicting that it may not be until 2022 that the best PC graphics cards and chips become more widely available.

JP Morgan analyst Harlan Sur said it could take a year for supply levels to catch up with demand.

