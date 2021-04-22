Major WhatsApp update gets closer to a release but it comes with a warning

Author
In a message displayed on the app, WhatsApp says: “When you turn on this setting, recipients can only open your photo or video one time before it disappears. Keep in mind, they can still take screenshots before it’s gone.”
That means anyone thinking of sending something that could embarrass them in the future might want to be wary before hitting the message button.
With the thought that an image will disappear it’s easy to see how users might be tempted to send more sensitive or explicit photos across the platform and that could be an issue if these can be stored by anyone receiving them.
Snapchat has combated this problem with users instantly sent an alert if a screenshot of their message is taken but it’s currently unclear if WhatsApp will follow with a similar safeguard.
This update comes as WhatsApp fans have been issued another warning about the chat app with some users being targeted by a promise to turn the service pink.
Unfortunately, this is not a new colour option for WhatsApp users. Instead, it’s a scam designed to wrestle complete access to your smartphone from you.
With access to everything stored on your device, hackers could steal contact information for friends and family – allowing them to send them the link and continue to spread WhatsApp Pink, copy photos and videos from your device, siphon credit card information and other personal details, and much more.
Internet security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia highlighted the latest scam, posting on Twitter: “Beware of WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in WhatsApp groups with an APK download link. Don’t click any link with the name of WhatsApp Pink. Complete access to your phone will be lost.”
