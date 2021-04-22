Major WhatsApp update gets closer to a release but it comes with a warning

Author

Screenshots have been posted online showing how it will work with WhatsApp explaining that this option allows users to send photos and videos more privately. However, WhatsApp is also warning users that, although photos and videos can only be viewed once, there’s nothing to stop the recipient from snapping a cheeky screenshot of whatever has been sent.

In a message displayed on the app, WhatsApp says: “When you turn on this setting, recipients can only open your photo or video one time before it disappears. Keep in mind, they can still take screenshots before it’s gone.”

That means anyone thinking of sending something that could embarrass them in the future might want to be wary before hitting the message button.

With the thought that an image will disappear it’s easy to see how users might be tempted to send more sensitive or explicit photos across the platform and that could be an issue if these can be stored by anyone receiving them.

Snapchat has combated this problem with users instantly sent an alert if a screenshot of their message is taken but it’s currently unclear if WhatsApp will follow with a similar safeguard.

