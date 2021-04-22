Man Utd fans 'block both entrances to Carrington' during protest against Glazers

Author
Yet following a fierce backlash and a series of protests, United were forced to back down as they ordered a legal team to start work on their withdrawal.
The development later saw Woodward resign during a dramatic series of events on Tuesday night, when the ESL soon began to fold like a deck of cards.
Woodward reportedly called Joel Glazer to inform him that he would be stepping down at the end of 2021.
Yet United supporters are not going to let the club’s withdrawal slide, with most believing this is the perfect time to finally force the Glazers out of the club.
This morning, fans blocked both entrances to Carrington, as documented by Twitter account @RedIssue.
A series of a banners were then held up around the complex by figures who had covered up their faces.
One banner read: “We decide when you play,” and was held aloft in front of the the main building.
