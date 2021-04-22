Man Utd fans 'block both entrances to Carrington' during protest against Glazers

Author

A group of Manchester United fans protesting against the Glazers have allegedly blocked both entrances to the club’s AON training complex in Carrington this morning in a bid to cause disruption. Angry supporters were left feeling betrayed earlier this week, when it was confirmed that the Red Devils were one of 12 founding members of the European Super League.

Not only that but owner Joel Glazer, a man who has given just one interview to the club during his 16-year tenure at Old Trafford, was at the forefront of the idea with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Yet following a fierce backlash and a series of protests, United were forced to back down as they ordered a legal team to start work on their withdrawal.

The development later saw Woodward resign during a dramatic series of events on Tuesday night, when the ESL soon began to fold like a deck of cards.

Woodward reportedly called Joel Glazer to inform him that he would be stepping down at the end of 2021.