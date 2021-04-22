NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Sports

Man Utd fans 'block both entrances to Carrington' during protest against Glazers

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

A group of Manchester United fans protesting against the Glazers have allegedly blocked both entrances to the club’s AON training complex in Carrington this morning in a bid to cause disruption. Angry supporters were left feeling betrayed earlier this week, when it was confirmed that the Red Devils were one of 12 founding members of the European Super League.
Not only that but owner Joel Glazer, a man who has given just one interview to the club during his 16-year tenure at Old Trafford, was at the forefront of the idea with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Yet following a fierce backlash and a series of protests, United were forced to back down as they ordered a legal team to start work on their withdrawal.

The development later saw Woodward resign during a dramatic series of events on Tuesday night, when the ESL soon began to fold like a deck of cards.

Woodward reportedly called Joel Glazer to inform him that he would be stepping down at the end of 2021.

The American businessman then pleaded with Woodward to stay but given he was already close to walking away, this proved to be the final straw and his decision was final.

Yet United supporters are not going to let the club’s withdrawal slide, with most believing this is the perfect time to finally force the Glazers out of the club.

This morning, fans blocked both entrances to Carrington, as documented by Twitter account @RedIssue.

A series of a banners were then held up around the complex by figures who had covered up their faces.

One banner read: “We decide when you play,” and was held aloft in front of the the main building.

