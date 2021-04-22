Matt Baker's wife leaves fans heartbroken with 'sad' announcement 'Saying a fond farewell’

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

“At the end of the day, you know, I’ve always put my family first and I always will do and if we decide as a family that we want to keep going or whatever then it’ll be them that make the decision and that’s it.”

Despite his uncertainty, Matt added that he’s been “overjoyed” about the reaction from viewers towards the show.

He added: “It’s just it’s been amazing actually, it’s been quite remarkable from my perspective as well and it being the first show that we’ve ever made as my production company.

“To have that, you know, the most watched show ever on the channel – it’s incredible. Obviously, I feel like I’m living in a dream world with it, I really do.”

The four-part series gives fans an insight into Matt’s life as he moves his family, including children Molly and Luke, from Hertfordshire to his childhood farm in Durham after his mum Janice suffered a serious injury to her leg and knee and required extra help.