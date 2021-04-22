Meet the new Apple AirPods rivals with a clever trick up their sleeve

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed

That’s because the neat little smart case can connect to an external audio source – such as an in-flight entertainment system – by 3.5mm or USB cable and then wirelessly retransmit audio from that source to the earbuds. That’s definitely something the AirPods can’t yet match and could be a feature Apple might want to consider in the future.

Other extras coming to the PI7 include Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive wireless transmission which offers high-resolution music transmission from suitable streaming services, such as Qobuz.

There’s also a 4-hour battery life with things instantly boosted back to full once popped back in their charging case and they are fully compatible with the Alexa and Google voice assistants.

They sound pretty impressive but like all of Bowers and Wilkins products, they aren’t cheap.

