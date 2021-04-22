Meet the new Apple AirPods rivals with a clever trick up their sleeve

Author
Other extras coming to the PI7 include Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive wireless transmission which offers high-resolution music transmission from suitable streaming services, such as Qobuz.
There’s also a 4-hour battery life with things instantly boosted back to full once popped back in their charging case and they are fully compatible with the Alexa and Google voice assistants.
They sound pretty impressive but like all of Bowers and Wilkins products, they aren’t cheap.
If that sounds a bit rich then Bowers and Wilkins is also launching a slightly cheaper version called PI5 which will cost £199.
These earbuds also feature ANC – although it’s not adaptive like the PI7 – and there’s a 4.5-hour battery life plus great sound via a 9.2mm bespoke Dynamic drive unit. A water-resistant design and access to Google and Alexa also feature.
You don’t get the same clever charging case so forget tuning into a movie on a plane but you will have little extra cash in your pocket as they are clearly far cheaper.
“Both the new PI7and PI5 offer all the sound quality that music lovers have come to expect from a Bowers & Wilkins product, coupled to an extensive array of smart and convenience features, exceptional call quality and beautiful, premium design.”
