Mike Caussin: 5 Things To Know About Jana Kramer’s Ex After She Files For Divorce

The second time wasn’t a charm for Mike Caussin and singer/actress Jana Kramer. We’ve got five things to know about the former NFL player as the couple is divorcing after a reconciliation.

Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer‘s marriage is over for good this time. The former NFL tight end, 34, and the country singer/actress, 37, couldn’t make things work in a second go-around. The two had separated in 2016 as Mike admitted to cheating and went to rehab for sex addiction. Even though the two reconciled and renewed their vows the next year, Jana told fans in a heartbreaking Apr. 21, 2021 Instagram post that “It’s time” their marriage ended and that “As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality.” We’ve got five things to know about Mike Caussin.

Mike signed to play in the NFL, but mainly ended up on practice squads

The 6’6” athlete played college football for James Madison University. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2010, but was cut from the roster and relegated to their practice squad. He was picked up by the Buffalo Bills later than year in Dec. 2010 to play on their practice squad, but was waived in 2014. Mike later signed with the Washington Redskins in July 2014, but was placed on injured reserve a month later. In 2015, Mike retired from the NFL after multiple injuries, including ones to his knee, hip and ACL.

Mike and Jana fell in love hard and fast as his NFL career was ending

While things weren’t going Mike’s way on the football field, he started dating Jana in Aug. 2014. Their whirlwind romance moved fast, as Mike proposed on Jana’s 31st birthday on Dec. 2, 2014. The pair tied the knot five month later on May 22, 2015.

Mike and Jana started a family right away

Three months after their wedding, the couple announced on August 10, 2015 that former One Tree Hill star Jana was pregnant with a baby girl. Their daughter Jolie Rae was born in Nashville, TN in January 2016.

Mike went to rehab for sex addiction

The couple announced their separation in Aug. 2016, as rumors of Mike’s extramarital affairs became public knowledge. He then sought in-patient treatment for sex addiction. Jana gave him an ultimatum: “You need to go somewhere. Basically, you need to figure out what’s going on and what this is, or I’m gone, period,’” Mike revealed on Jana’s Whine Down podcast in March 2019. Mike later opened up about his sex addiction said in the couple’s 2020 memoir The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully. “I want to be very clear about something: society has had the nerve to call sex addiction a ‘married man’s excuse’ to which I say bull…(wait for it)…s–t,” he wrote “Addiction is not an excuse at all, and I make sure to never use it as such. However it is an explanation.”

Mike and Jana reconciled, renewed their vows and had another child

After Mike faithfully worked on his addiction program, the couple renewed their wedding vows in December 2017. Mike and Jana shared the happy news in June 2018 that they were expecting a baby boy, with son Jace Joseph Caussin arriving on November 29, 2018. In 2020’s The Good Fight, Jana wrote, “Today I see him working his program, I see him showing up as a father and a husband, and I see his words matching his actions. How he is showing up looks different than before, which helps me trust him.” Sadly just seven months after their book hit stores, Jana told fans in her split announcement, “I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give.”