NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Nintendo Teases Mario Kart Tour's Brand-New City Course

Gaming

Nintendo Teases Mario Kart Tour's Brand-New City Course

1 min

80views
65
11 shares, 65 points

Author
This post originally appeared on Nintendo Life | Latest News

Nintendo Teases Mario Kart Tour's Brand-New City Course

Update [Thu 22nd Apr, 2021 02:45 BST]: Nintendo has now shared a new trailer showing off the latest tour.

Original story [Sun 18th Apr, 2021 17:00 BST]: As the Ninja-themed event wraps up in Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo has decided to lift the lid on the next round of racing. It seems Mario and friends are off to Sydney, Australia to experience a “brand-new” city course. Yay!

Advertisements

The attached picture shows off the Sydney Harbour Bridge, and in front of it is Rosalina, Toad and Baby Mario – who appears to be wearing Koala ears. He’s even got a little backpack to go with it!

When we find out more about this upcoming event, we’ll let you know. Will you be participating in the Sydney Tour? Are you still playing Mario Kart on your mobile device? Comment down below.

, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

65
11 shares, 65 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish