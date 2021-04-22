Nintendo Teases Mario Kart Tour's Brand-New City Course

Author

This post originally appeared on Nintendo Life | Latest News

Update [Thu 22nd Apr, 2021 02:45 BST]: Nintendo has now shared a new trailer showing off the latest tour.

Original story [Sun 18th Apr, 2021 17:00 BST]: As the Ninja-themed event wraps up in Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo has decided to lift the lid on the next round of racing. It seems Mario and friends are off to Sydney, Australia to experience a “brand-new” city course. Yay!

Advertisements

The attached picture shows off the Sydney Harbour Bridge, and in front of it is Rosalina, Toad and Baby Mario – who appears to be wearing Koala ears. He’s even got a little backpack to go with it!

The Ninja Tour is wrapping up in #MarioKartTour. Next up is the Sydney Tour, featuring a brand-new city course! Looks like we received a photo from Sydney… Is that Baby Mario touring the city with Rosalina? pic.twitter.com/zCYgJElNxE— Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN)

April 16, 2021

When we find out more about this upcoming event, we’ll let you know. Will you be participating in the Sydney Tour? Are you still playing Mario Kart on your mobile device? Comment down below.